The Dunedin-based Highlanders are hoping 20,000 fans will attend Saturday’s Super Rugby Aotearoa match against the Chiefs, the first major rugby match to be played in front of fans since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Super Rugby Aotearoa is the first major rugby union tournament to resume since the Covid-19 outbreak and one of the first major sports events in the world at which there will be no limitation on crowd size.

The decision of the New Zealand government on Monday to drop all restrictions on the size of public gatherings means social distancing is no longer required and sports can take place in full stadiums. New Zealand has no current cases of Covid-19 and hasn’t recorded a new infection in 18 days.

Blues chief executive Andrew Hore said 20,000 tickets to Sunday’s had been sold in the 24 hours since the government announced the move to alert level 1, which imposes no limits on fans at sports events.

Tickets “are really whipping out the door which is fantastic and I think it’s a sign of the fact that people want to go and have some form of social experience”, Hore said. “I also help the industry a lot and the industries that feed off our industry. So it’s a big boost for the place.