CULTURE
3 MIN READ
New museum to honour late Swedish DJ Avicii in Stockholm
The museum, "Avicii Experience", will be housed in Space, a new digital culture centre due to open in the summer of 2021.
New museum to honour late Swedish DJ Avicii in Stockholm
DJ Avicii performs during a concert at Brooklyn's Barclay's Center in New York June 28, 2014. / Reuters
By Halil Sumerkan
June 10, 2020

A museum in memory of the late electronic dance DJ Avicii will open in his birthplace Stockholm as part of a new digital culture centre next year, its founders announced on Tuesday.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, achieved world fame with his feel-good tracks "Wake Me Up", "Hey Brother" and "Sunshine", which he co-produced with David Guetta and which was nominated for a Grammy in 2012.

Bergling was found dead in Oman in April 2018, having taken his life at the age of 28. His family said at the time he had struggled with stress and "could not go on any longer".

The museum, "Avicii Experience", will be housed in Space, a new digital culture centre due to open in the summer of 2021, and is the joint project of Space, the Pophouse Entertainment Group, and the Tim Bergling Foundation, which was founded by his parents Klas Bergling and Anki Lidén to support mental health awareness.

Visitors will be able to hear some of Bergling's unpublished music and look at photographs and memorabilia, said Per Sundin, chief executive of Pophouse Entertainment, which owns ABBA the Museum, also in Stockholm.

RECOMMENDED

"There will be a story about Tim's life, from his boyhood room where he was playing World of Warcraft with his friends, to his first songs, first demos," said Sundin.

Mayor of Stockholm, Anna Konig Jerlmyr, told Reuters in an e-mail she hoped the museum will spark a dialogue about mental health and suicide prevention.

Avicii, whose breakthrough hit "Levels" was named by Billboard as one of the 100 songs to define the 2010s, announced he was retiring from touring in 2016, but kept on making music.

"We are convinced that what Tim did during his short time in life had an enormous impact, and still has," said Sundin.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA