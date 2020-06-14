Daily Turkish cases double from early June level

The number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 1,562 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday, almost double the level to which they had fallen in early June when Ankara lifted travel restrictions and reopened facilities.

"The number of recoveries fell below the number of new cases. We are moving away from the target," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned.

“Our weak point is unwary optimism. Let’s be prudent optimist," he urged the public.

The daily number of cases had been below 1,000 from late May until last Friday, hitting a low of 786 on June 2.

In the last 24 hours, 15 people died, bringing total fatalities to 4,807, the ministry data showed.

There have been a total 178,239 cases of Covid-19 in Turkey.

Egypt to reopen all airports on July 1

Egypt will reopen all its airports on July 1, the civil aviation minister said on Sunday, after suspending regular international flights in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He said foreign tourism would be limited to resorts in three coastal provinces, after the government said on Thursday it would reopen Egypt's main seaside resorts for international flights and foreign tourists from July 1.

Travellers from countries with high rates of coronavirus infections, based on World Health Organization assessments, need to be tested before coming to Egypt, the ministers said.

France has scored its 'first victory' against virus

President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that France has marked its first victory in the fight against the coronavirus, even if the struggle is not over.

He said that all of mainland France, including Paris, would go into a "green zone" of a lower state of alert starting Monday, meaning that cafes and restaurants in the French capital can open in full and not just on terraces.

France emerged out of a strict eight-week lockdown on May 11.

Italy faces two new virus outbreaks

Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy rises by 346 to 236,651 with the death toll of 44 on Sunday.

The outbreak reappeared at the weekend outside a Rome squat with 15 new cases while health workers insist it is under control.

A second outbreak was far bigger and occurred at a hospital on the western edge of Rome, with 109 cases and five deaths.

The northern region of Lombardy, where the outbreak was first identified, remains by far the worst affected of Italy's 20 regions, accounting for 244 of the 346 new cases reported on Sunday.

Pakistan says infections will peak at more than a million cases

Pakistan's planning minister warned on Sunday that the number of coronavirus cases in the country could double by the end of June and peak at more than a million infections just a month later.

Authorities have ramped up testing but this nonetheless remains limited, so real numbers are thought to be higher.

One neighbourhood in Islamabad have been already locked down after tracking 200 confirmed coronavirus cases in just one day on Friday. Hospitals across Pakistan say they are at or near capacity, and some are turning Covid-19 patients away.

Pakistan currently has confirmed nearly 140,000 cases of Covid-19, with the death toll approaching 2,700.

Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians

Europe is taking a big step toward a new normality as many countries open borders to fellow Europeans after three months of coronavirus lockdowns.

But tourists from the US, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East will have to wait to visit Europe.

Europe is expected to start opening up to some visitors from elsewhere next month, but details remain unclear. Europe’s reopening won’t be a repeat of the chaotic free-for-all in March when panicked, uncoordinated border closures caused traffic jams that stretched for miles.

"My appeal to all those who travel: Enjoy your summer vacation — but enjoy it with caution and responsibility," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"In the summer holidays, we want to make it as difficult as possible for the virus to spread again in Europe."

Thousands disobey lockdown to attend raves in England

Thousands of people defied coronavirus restrictions to attend two illegal raves in Manchester in northern England, where one man died from a suspected drug overdose, police said on Sunday.

Around 4,000 people gathered for one of the Saturday night events where a 20-year-old man died of the suspected overdose, according to Greater Manchester Police.

Another 2,000 turned out for a second party which saw three separate stabbings, the force said.

Putin says Russia dealing better with virus than US

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised interview Sunday that Russia has been more successful in dealing with the coronavirus than the United States.

He contrasted the situations in the two countries, saying in Russia, "We are exiting the coronavirus situation steadily with minimal losses, God willing, in the States it isn't happening that way."

Regions are gradually lifting lockdown restrictions and Moscow has reopened non-essential shops and hairdressers.

Beijing confirms eight new cases

Beijing city confirmed eight new cases in the first seven hours of June 14, a city official said on Sunday.

Beijing health official Pang Xinghuo said at a second press conference that these eight cases are all linked to Xinfadi market, a major food wholesale market in the city's southwestern Fengtai district.

All 43 cases in Beijing reported in the previous three days were also linked to the market.

Iran daily virus deaths exceed 100 for first time in 2 months

Iran reported over 100 new deaths in a single day for the first time in two months.

In televised remarks, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced 107 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the overall toll to 8,837.

Malaysia reports eight new cases, one more death

Malaysia reported eight new cases on Sunday, taking the total to 8,453 infections.

The health ministry also reported one more death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 121.

UK might be able to change quarantine rules for travellers-Sunak

Britain's government is looking at options for its two-week quarantine for people entering the country and might be able to make changes to the rules, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday.