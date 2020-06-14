Director Christopher Nolan's action thriller "Tenet" will hit most cinemas worldwide on July 31, distributor Warner Bros. said on Friday, the first new blockbuster in months for movie theatres that need fresh films to lure audiences after pandemic-related closures.

Theatres are starting to reopen in most countries around the world since going dark in mid-March to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cinema operators hope "Tenet" and other blockbusters will help create a late-summer rebound.

The "Tenet" release date announced Friday is two weeks later than the previously planned July 17 debut.

But Warner Bros. confirmed that one of the year's most highly anticipated movies will not face a longer delay as many in Hollywood feared.

Warner Bros. postponed another summer release, "Wonder Woman 1984" to October from August. Walt Disney Co's action epic "Mulan" is scheduled to reach theatres July 24.