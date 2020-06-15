Beijing outbreak a cause for concern – WHO

More than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially recorded in the fresh outbreak in Beijing, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

As lockdown restrictions ease and countries in Europe lifted their borders, the WHO warned countries to stay on alert for a possible resurgence of Covid-19 infections.

The UN health agency said it understood no new deaths have been reported thus far in the Chinese capital but added that given Beijing's size and connectivity, the outbreak was a cause for concern.

"Even in countries that have demonstrated the ability to suppress transmission, countries must stay alert to the possibility of resurgence," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

"Last week, China reported a new cluster of cases in Beijing, after more than 50 days without a case in that city. More than 100 cases have now been confirmed.

"The origin and extent of the outbreak are being investigated."

US ends emergency authorisation of malaria drug

The United States withdrew emergency use authorisations for two coronavirus treatments favored by President Donald Trump, citing their lack of efficacy and safety concerns.

"It is no longer reasonable to believe that oral formulations of HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) and CQ (chloroquine) may be effective in treating Covid-19," Denise Hinton, chief scientist of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wrote in a letter.

She added: "Nor is it reasonable to believe that the known and potential benefits of these products outweigh their known and potential risk.

"Accordingly, FDA revokes the EUA for emergency use of HCQ and CQ to treat Covid-19."

Italy reports 26 new deaths

Italy reported 26 more virus-related fatalities, the lowest daily rise since March 2, bringing the country's death toll to 34,371. The slowing trend in deaths registered in May has continued until mid-June, showing that the worst of the pandemic has been left behind. But health and political authorities continue to stress that Italian citizens should not let the guard down, as they fear a possible new wave of contagions.

The tally of active infections again fell on Monday, with a decline of 365 that brought the total to 25,909.

UK death toll rises by 38

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of the virus rose by 38 to 41,736 as of 1600 GMT on June 14, according to government data released.

Singapore to remove most coronavirus curbs

Singapore will allow small gatherings and the reopening of restaurants and shops from June 19, its health ministry said, in a major easing of the city-state's coronavirus restrictions.

Social gatherings of up to five people will be permitted from Friday, when the majority of activities resume after more than two months of restrictions. Social distancing requirements will remain in place.

Tiny Singapore has one of the highest infection tallies in Asia, with more than 40,000 cases, because of mass outbreaks in dormitories for its migrant workers.

Singapore reopened schools and some businesses earlier this month.

Philippines reports 10 new deaths, 490 more infections

The Philippine health ministry confirmed 10 more virus-related deaths and 490 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,098 while confirmed cases have reached 26,420.

President Rodrigo Duterte was set to decide later on Monday if quarantine measures in the capital should be relaxed or extended.

Indonesia reports 1,017 new infections, 64 deaths

Indonesia reports 1,017 new infections and 64 more deaths, the highest Covid-19 death toll in a single day in the Southeast Asian nation to date.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said the total number of cases in Indonesia had now reached 39,294, while fatalities had increased to 2,198.

The total number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus is 15,123.

Global Covid-19 infections surpasses 8 million

The global coronavirus cases surpassed 8 million, according to a worldometer tally.

The data showed that the global number of deaths reached 435,855, while the number of people who recovered stands at 4,134,874.

A total of 8,007,804 cases are recorded worldwide and the US continues to be the worst-hit country, with the highest numbers of infections and deaths, more than 2,1 million and 117,858, respectively.

Russia's coronavirus death toll passes 7,000

Russia reported 8,246 new cases, taking the nationwide tally of infections to 537,210, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said.

It said 143 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking Russia's overall death toll to 7,091.

Greece reopens to tourists, with random testing

Greece is officially open to tourists as of Monday, with the first international flights expected into Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki where passengers will not face compulsory coronavirus tests.

Seasonal hotels and museums are also opening, as are gyms in the latest step in Greece’s phased reopening of businesses. A ban on flights from Italy, Spain and the Netherlands has been lifted, although that on flights from Britain remains in place.

While some limited international flights had been allowed during Greece’s coronavirus lockdown, imposed in March, all arriving passengers were subject to compulsory coronavirus tests and quarantine.

Greece’s government imposed a strict lockdown early on in the country’s outbreak, a move credited with keeping deaths and serious illness from the virus low. The most recent official figures from Sunday show no daily coronavirus deaths in Greece for five days, with the total at 183 in this country of nearly 11 million people. Confirmed cases stand at 3,121.

India may use train carriages for virus beds

India’s home minister has offered 500 railway carriages for use as makeshift coronavirus hospital wards as the capital New Delhi struggles to contain a spike in cases.