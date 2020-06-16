UEFA are set to complete the Champions League with a 'Final Eight' tournament held over 11 days in Lisbon, according to a plan which will be presented to their executive committee for ratification on Wednesday.

A source with knowledge of discussions between clubs and European soccer's governing body said that the proposal is expected to be agreed upon after a consensus was reached on Monday.

UEFA did not respond to a request for comment.

Under the plan the competition, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume with the second-leg of remaining last 16 games played at the scheduled venues.

The single leg quarterfinal games will be played in Lisbon on four straight days from August 12-15.

The semifinals will take place on August 18 and 19 and the final on August 23 in the Portuguese capital.

The plan allows for a quicker completion of the season than the traditional two-legged home and away format but does mean the competition will have six fewer games which will cost UEFA broadcast revenue.

The games are likely to be shared between Lisbon's two major stadiums - Benfica's Estadio da Luz and Sporting Lisbon's Jose Alvalade stadium.