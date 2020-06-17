Turkey reports 1,429 cases

The total number of registered coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 182,727 as 1,429 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey's death toll from Covid-19 reached 4,861 as 19 more people died over the past 24 hours.

The tally of Covid-19 recoveries in Turkey rose to 154,640 with 1,261 additions in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

657 people test positive in German meat plant

Regional officials in western Germany said that the number of new Covid-19 cases linked to a large meatpacking plant has risen to 657, a higher figure than many recent daily increases for the entire country.

Health officials in Guetersloh said a total of 983 test results have so far been received from workers at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck. Of those, 326 tests were negative.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised regional officials for swiftly closing schools in the region.

Chile tightens lockdowns as cases exceed 200,000

The Chilean government announced a tightening of lockdowns and "maximum" movement restrictions in its capital Santiago as the country's confirmed coronavirus caseload exceeded 200,000.

The total number of coronavirus cases was 220,628 cases, the Health Ministry said in a briefing, after officials said yesterday they had discovered 31,412 confirmed cases that had not been added to the tally previously, and announced 4,757 freshly confirmed cases overnight.

Pelosi wants masks for lawmakers for House hearings

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is requiring that House members wear masks when attending committee hearings, an edict that comes amid spiking Covid-19 cases in many states.

The requirement does not apply to the House floor, where a Republican lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus was recently seen without a face covering. Pelosi, D-Calif, wears a mask when making her way about the Capitol but removes it when speaking.

The tightening mask rules came as the House Judiciary panel conducted a drafting session on Wednesday on a policing bill, the first such meeting held under new rules permitting remote attendance.

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for Covid-19 patients had been halted after results from other trials showed no benefit.

"The hydroxychloroquine arm of the SOLIDARITY trial has been stopped," WHO expert Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo told a news briefing.

Kremlin installs antiseptic tunnels to protect Putin

The Russian government built special tunnels to protect President Vladimir Putin from the coronavirus at home and at work, Putin's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Reports about tunnels where anyone passing through gets sprayed with germ-killing antiseptics appeared in Russian media on Tuesday night. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that one tunnel was installed at the president’s home outside Moscow and two at the Kremlin.

“When it comes to the head of the state, additional precautionary measures are justified,” Peskov said, adding that the tunnels were put in when Russia's coronavirus “was in full swing.”

Information about the tunnel at Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo first appeared on the official website of the Penza region, a province some 550 km (340 miles) southeast of Moscow where the equipment was manufactured.

BBC seeks UK job cuts as part of £125m virus savings

The BBC said it has invited staff to apply for voluntary redundancy as the broadcaster seeks $156 million (£125 million, 140 million euros) in savings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cuts, which the broadcaster described in a statement as "necessary," would be put in place in the current financial year to March 2021.

"The impact of the coronavirus pandemic means the BBC needs to make £125 million of savings this financial year, in addition to the considerable efficiency savings the Corporation had previously committed to and planned for," it said.

"The BBC is therefore inviting public service staff to express an interest in voluntary redundancy."

It did not say how many jobs could be lost but the broadcaster currently employs more than 22,000 people.

Italy reports 43 deaths, 329 new cases

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 43 against 34 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases increased to 329 from 210 on Tuesday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 34,448, the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 327,828, the seventh highest global tally.

Nursing home site the latest outbreak in Portugal

Small outbreaks are piling up for Portuguese authorities as they try to keep a lid on what so far has been a relatively successful battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest hot spot is in Alcobaca, a town about 100 kilometres north of the capital Lisbon, where 29 elderly people and 10 staff, as well as several of the staff’s family members, have tested positive for Covid-19 at a nursing home.

Police were evacuating the home on Wednesday in preparation for disinfection.

Also, officials were still trying to trace some of the about 100 people who attended an illegal weekend party in Lagos, on the southern Algarve coast.

Officials have so far confirmed 16 cases among the partygoers, some of whom reportedly danced together without wearing masks.

By Tuesday, Portugal had officially recorded 37,336 confirmed cases and 1,522 deaths.

Swedish Parliament honours nearly 5,000 dead

Sweden’s Parliament held a 15-minute remembrance for the victims of the pandemic in a country that has seen nearly 5,000 Covid-19 deaths.

Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said “this particular moment is for all of them. Those who lost their jobs, their health, their lives. But also, for those who remained when a relative’s life ended".

Norlen told the dark-clad, somber-looking lawmakers who stood for a minute' silence in the Riksdagen: “Before we continue our fight against the pandemic, we stop together and acknowledge their suffering, their sacrifice. ... And we say to all those who now mourn and suffer: You are not alone.”

Sweden, which is an outlier in the way it is handling the outbreak, has one of the world’s highest death rates per capita.

Denmark urges protesters to get tested

The Danish government is urging participants in a large racial justice demonstration earlier this month to get tested after a person in the crowd tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said 15,000 people attended the June 7 rally in downtown Copenhagen and "some of them stood very close to each other.”

He urged them to get tested “whether you have symptoms or not.”

He says "as long as we have the virus in Europe and in Denmark, it will flare up. We are dealing with a very, very contagious disease.”

Two other outbreaks have been reported in Denmark, including a nursing home in the north where at least 26 persons have tested positive.

Six people on a June 6 flight from Pakistan also have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and more may have been exposed. Authorities are currently tracking other passengers.