Thursday, June 18

US virus layoffs top 45.7 million

Another 1.5 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said, bringing the number of people laid off, at least temporarily, by Covid-19 to 45.7 million.

The level of new jobless claims was surprisingly high, a decrease of only 58,000 from the previous week's level, while the insured unemployment rate showing people still receiving aid as of the week ended June 6 was unchanged at 14.1 percent, with 20.5 million people continuing to receive benefits.

UK death toll rises by 135 to 42,288

The UK death toll from confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 42,288, an increase of 135, the latest daily figures from the government showed on Thursday.

'Smart lockdowns' in Pakistan's Karachi begin

"Smart lockdowns" have been put in place in virus hotspots in various localities of Karachi, according to a notification issued by the Karachi Commissioner's Office late on Wednesday night, Dawn reported.

The lockdown started from 7pm (local time) on Thursday and will remain effective till July 2, it said.

EU lawmakers back green finance rules

European Union lawmakers approved green finance rules ensuring investments do not prop up polluting industries, requirements they and investors say should also guide spending of hundreds of billions of euros in coronavirus recovery funds.

The rules, known as the EU sustainable finance "taxonomy", will restrict which investments can be classed as green and force providers of financial products to disclose which investments meet the criteria, from the end of 2021.

Authorities blame football match as virus returns to Montenegro

Two weeks after Montenegro declared it was coronavirus-free, the small Adriatic country reported nine new infections, with authorities blaming citizens attending a football match in neighbouring Serbia.

The country's first new confirmed cases since May 5 were due to the "behaviour of some irresponsible individuals," he said.

Seven of the cases were Montenegro citizens who visited Serbia's capital Belgrade to attend a football derby between Partizan and Red Star on June 10.

UK expected to ditch its virus app after delays

Britain’s government is scrapping its existing coronavirus tracing smartphone app and switching to a model based on technology supplied by Apple and Google, the BBC reports.

The government’s app is being trialled on the Isle of Wight, and was expected to be rolled out in the rest of the country later. But the program, previously hailed as a fundamental pillar of the UK response to the pandemic, has been delayed.

On Wednesday, the official responsible for the app said it may not be ready until the winter and that it is not the “priority” at the moment.

Five more Iraqi lawmakers test positive for coronavirus

At least five more Iraqi members of parliament have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, local media reported on Thursday.

Mahasin Hamdun Dali, Alaa Nasi and Laith Dulaimi from Mosul are among the lawmakers tested positive for the virus, Hoshiar Karadag, the head of the parliament, told reporters.

The parliament would not be suspended due to the latest developments, Karadag added.

Bank of England pumps out extra $126B stimulus

The Bank of England on Thursday unveiled an extra £100 billion of cash stimulus to prop up Britain's coronavirus-hit economy, despite a slump less severe than first thought.

The BoE, reporting the outcome of a regular meeting, said policymakers voted by a majority of 8-1 to hike the central bank's quantitative easing stimulus by the equivalent of $126 billion or 112 billion euros.

Russia preparing for new wave of coronavirus in autumn

Russia said on Thursday it was already preparing for a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the autumn, after officials reported their lowest daily rise in new infections since May 1.

Russia has rapidly eased its lockdown restrictions in the past fortnight as it has reported a gradual decline in daily new infections, from a peak of 11,656 on May 11.

On Thursday, officials confirmed 7,790 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally to 561,091, as well as 182 deaths that brought the death toll to 7,660.

Hydroxychloroquine Covid-19 prevention trials incomplete – WHO

Hydroxychloroquine can be ruled out as a treatment for hospitalised Covid-19 patients – but the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was aware of ongoing trials into its value as a preventative measure.

A decades-old malaria and rheumatoid arthritis drug, hydroxychloroquine has been at the centre of political and scientific controversy.

On Wednesday, the WHO decided to halt its trials of the drug for novel coronavirus patients in hospital, after evidence from its own work and others that it had no effect on reducing the mortality rate.

But the UN health agency said that evidence from non-WHO trials into whether it might or might not be useful in preventing against the virus had not yet concluded.

British, Australian PMs agree investigation into origins of coronavirus outbreak needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the need for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak with his Australian counterpart, Downing Street said.

"The leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and agreed on the need for an independent investigation through the WHO into the origins of the outbreak," a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said in a statement.

"They committed to coordinate closely on this issue in the weeks and months ahead."

Iran reports 87 new virus deaths

Iran on Thursday announced 87 new deaths from the novel coronavirus as authorities moved to tighten measures to stop its spread in some of the country's worst-hit provinces.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a televised interview that the fatalities in the past 24 hours had taken the overall toll in Iran's outbreak to 9,272.

She added that another 2,596 people had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing to 197,647 the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak emerged almost four months ago.

Japan Open tennis scrapped over coronavirus fears

The Japan Open tennis tournament, won last year by world number one Novak Djokovic, has been cancelled due to fears of a second coronavirus wave, organisers said on Thursday.

The scrapping of the tournament, scheduled to take place between October 5 and 11 in Tokyo, raises some doubts over the traditional "Asian swing", when the ATP tour takes in several tournaments in Asia.

According to a revised schedule published by the ATP to take account of coronavirus, tournaments were also due to take place in the Chinese cities of Chengdu, Zhuhai, Beijing and Shanghai.

Chinese county restricts travel as Beijing races to contain virus

Travel restrictions were placed on nearly half a million people near Beijing as authorities rushed to contain a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus with a mass test-and-trace effort and lockdowns in parts of the Chinese capital.

Another 21 cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours in Beijing, the National Health Commission said, taking the total to 158 since a fresh cluster was detected last week after months of no confirmed local transmissions.

England's Covid-19 test and trace system identifies 45,000 contacts in second week

The number of contacts of positive Covid-19 cases identified by England's test and trace system increased to 44,895 in its second week, Britain's health ministry said on Thursday.

The government's test and trace system is seen as key to helping to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus and ease lockdown measures.

The Department of Health said that 5,949 people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had their case transferred to the contact tracing system in its second week of operation.

It said that 44,895 contacts were identified, up from nearly 32,000 last week.

Cases rise in Indonesia

Indonesia reported 1,331 new coronavirus infections, its biggest daily increase since the outbreak started locally, taking its total number of cases to 42,762.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said 63 more deaths were reported, with total fatalities now at 2,339, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

Indonesia on Wednesday overtook Singapore with the largest number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

Military leader to oversee border measures in NZ

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern assigned a top military leader to oversee New Zealand’s border quarantine measures.

She made the move after what she described as an “unacceptable failure” by health officials in allowing two travellers to leave quarantine before they had been tested for the virus.

After the women tested positive, officials began contacting 320 people who may have come into contact with them. Before the two new cases were announced Tuesday, New Zealand had gone more than three weeks without reporting any new cases and was considered virus-free.