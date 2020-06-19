A 12-year-old whose song protesting police killings of African Americans in the US went viral has been signed by Warner Records, his producer said on Instagram on Thursday.

Keedron Bryant's song "I Just Wanna Live" will be released on Friday, which is the Juneteenth holiday marking the end of slavery in the US.

The song was written by his mother Johnnetta Bryant after she watched a video of George Floyd dying in police custody brought to the surface her fears about her son growing up as a black man in America.

Black Lives Matter protests

Bryant first posted the acapella gospel song on his Instagram account on May 26, the day after another Floyd was killed by a white policeman in the city of Minneapolis.

Floyd's death –– one in a long line of black people killed by white law enforcement –– ignited mass Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and a national reckoning on racism in America, both in the past and today.

