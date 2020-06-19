POLITICS
Warner Records signs 12-year-old Black Lives Matter protest singer
Keedron Bryant first posted the song "I Just Wanna Live" on his Instagram account on May 26, the day after another African American, George Floyd, was killed by a white policeman in the city of Minneapolis.
By Mazhar Ali
June 19, 2020

A 12-year-old whose song protesting police killings of African Americans in the US went viral has been signed by Warner Records, his producer said on Instagram on Thursday.

Keedron Bryant's song "I Just Wanna Live" will be released on Friday, which is the Juneteenth holiday marking the end of slavery in the US.

The song was written by his mother Johnnetta Bryant after she watched a video of George Floyd dying in police custody brought to the surface her fears about her son growing up as a black man in America.

Black Lives Matter protests

Bryant first posted the acapella gospel song on his Instagram account on May 26, the day after another Floyd was killed by a white policeman in the city of Minneapolis.

Floyd's death –– one in a long line of black people killed by white law enforcement –– ignited mass Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and a national reckoning on racism in America, both in the past and today.

'Don't want no trouble'

"Every day I'm being hunted as prey. My people don't want no trouble," Bryant sings.

The original post has been liked well over three million times, and drawn praise from Barack Obama to Katy Perry.

It also caught the attention of producer Dem Jointz, who reportedly added music.

Dem Jointz said in an Instagram post Thursday that he was "Thankful" to share the song alongside the Bryant family and Warner Records.

The US music giant will reportedly donate proceeds from the song to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

SOURCE:AFP
