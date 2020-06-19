POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Johnson & Johnson ditches skin-whitening creams amid colourism criticism
Creams that promise to lighten or brighten skin are marketed primarily to women by the world's biggest personal care companies.
Johnson & Johnson ditches skin-whitening creams amid colourism criticism
A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017 / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
June 19, 2020

Johnson & Johnson has decided to stop selling skin-whitening creams popular in Asia and the Middle East, it said on Friday after such products have come under renewed social pressure in recent weeks amid a global debate about racial inequality.

Johnson & Johnson will stop selling its Clean & Clear Fairness line of products, sold in India, a spokeswoman told Reuters. It was reported earlier this month that it would drop its Neutrogena Fine Fairness line, available in Asia and the Middle East.

"Conversations over the past few weeks highlighted that some product names or claims on our dark spot reducer products represent fairness or white as better than your own unique skin tone," Johnson & Johnson said. "This was never our intention – healthy skin is beautiful skin."

The healthcare company said it would no longer produce or ship the products, but that they might still appear on store shelves until stocks run out.

RECOMMENDED

Creams that promise to lighten or brighten skin are marketed primarily to women by the world's biggest personal care companies, including Unilever, Procter & Gamble and L'Oreal under their respective brands Fair & Lovely, Olay and Garnier.

Those companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About 6,277 tonnes of skin lightener were sold worldwide last year, according to Euromonitor International, including products marketed as anti-ageing creams targeting dark spots or freckles.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran urges UN action over 'foreign interference' as protests continue
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity