Chile death toll doubles in new counting

Chile nearly doubled its coronavirus death toll on Saturday to more than 7,000 under a new tallying method that includes probable fatalities from Covid-19.

The toll has increased by 3,069, Rafael Araos of the health ministry said as he revealed officially for the first time the new government counting methodology.

German outbreak at abattoir infects more than 1000

More than 1,000 employees at German meat processing firm Toennies have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting local health authorities to order all 6,500 employees and their families to go into quarantine.

The localised lockdown is a setback for Germany's reopening strategy.

Chancellor Angela Merkel had favoured maintaining lockdown discipline for longer but eased restrictions following pressure from regional premiers.

Even though its management of the coronavirus crisis has been among the most successful in Europe, Germany has seen repeated outbreaks in slaughterhouses, whose employees are often migrants living in crowded company-provided accommodation.

Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths

Italy reported 49 deaths from the virus, compared with 47 a day earlier, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose to 262 from 251 on Friday.

The country's death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 34,610, the agency said, the world's fourth-highest after the United States, Brazil, and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 238,275, the eighth-highest global tally. The agency said a recalculation in the regional count meant two fewer cases were reported in previous days.

The number of people registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 21,212 from 21,543 the day before.

Spain bids farewell to state of alarm

Spain reported 363 new virus cases, as the country prepares to drop its state of emergency at midnight.

The number of new infections is up just slightly from Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 245,938.

The death toll in Spain also increased by seven from yesterday to reach 28,322.

When the state of emergency expires, the country’s borders will be reopened to Europe and free movement within the country will resume for the first time since March 14.

UK death toll rises by 128 to 42,589

The death toll from confirmed cases of the virus in the United Kingdom has risen by 128 to 42,589, health officials said.

Pakistan to reopen partially airspace for intl flights

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would partially open airspace for international flights.

Pakistan also announced reopening three key trade routes with neighbouring Afghanistan from June 22.

Abdul Razzak Dawood, prime minister's adviser on trade, who acts as trade minister, announced the reopening of southwestern Chaman, northwestern Torkham, and Ghulam Khan border crossings after months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All three routes will remain open six days a week only for trade activities, Dawood said in a Twitter post.

Israel in second wave of coronavirus

Israel has entered a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official report.

The report by the National Center for Information and Knowledge in the Battle Against Coronavirus said the average daily infections from the virus reached 200 a day, up from only 16 cases a day four weeks earlier.

The second wave of coronavirus "is different in its characteristics from the first wave but no less severe", said the report cited by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Aharonoth.

Israeli authorities have so far reported 20,243 infections, including 305 deaths, and 15,567 recoveries.

Saudi Arabia to lift nationwide curfew

Saudi Arabia will end a nationwide curfew and lift restrictions on businesses from Sunday morning after three months of lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, state news agency SPA quoted a source in the interior ministry.

The curfew will be lifted as of 6 am local time on Sunday. Restrictions will remain, however, for religious pilgrimages, international travel, and social gatherings of more than 50 people.

The kingdom introduced stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus in March, including 24-hour curfews on most towns and cities.

In May, it announced a three-phase plan to ease restrictions on movement and travel, culminating in the curfew completely ending on June 21.

Russia reports nearly 8,000 virus cases