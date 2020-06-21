Hundreds test positive at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China's customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees.

A Tyson spokesman said that the plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas.

“At Tyson, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we work closely with the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to ensure that we produce all of our food in full compliance with government safety requirements,” wrote spokesman Gary Mickelson in an email to The Associated Press.

He added that all global and US health organisations agree that there is no evidence to support the transmission of Covid-19 associated with food.

The announcement out of China gave no details of the quantity of meat affected.

French deaths rise by seven to 29,640

The number of deaths in France from the virus has risen by seven from the previous day to stand at 29,640 said the country's national health service.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 284 to 160,377.

Saudi ends lockdown despite infection spike

Saudi Arabia ended a nationwide coronavirus curfew and lifted restrictions on businesses, including hair salons and cinemas, after three months of stringent curbs, despite a spike in infections.

Prayers were also allowed to resume in mosques in the holy city of Mecca, state media reported, just weeks before the annual hajj pilgrimage is due to start.

International flights and religious pilgrimages, however, remain suspended and social gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited, according to the interior ministry.

But Saudi Arabia's General Commission for Audiovisual Media announced the reopening of cinemas across the kingdom with strict guidelines on social distancing.

Morocco to resume domestic flights

Morocco will resume domestic flights starting June 25, the state news agency said, citing the ministry of tourism, air transport, handicrafts and social economy.

Earlier today, the government said it would further loosen lockdown measures for the services sector and domestic transport starting June 24, adding domestic travel would resume including flights and railways.

Turkey's recoveries exceed 160,000 mark

Turkey announced 1,412 more recoveries from the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to more than 160,000, according to the country’s health minister.

With the latest additions, the number of recoveries reached 160,240, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

“The number of recovered patients is 320 more than the new cases today. We should increase the gap with measures,” said Koca.

The death toll in the country rose to 4,950, as 23 new fatalities were reported over the past day.

India to manufacture virus drug as deaths soar top 13,500

India's drug regulator has given Hetero Labs the green light to manufacture and market its generic version of Gilead Science's experimental virus treatment remdesivir, the Indian pharmaceutical company said on Sunday.

The drug, which will be marketed under the brand name Covifor, will likely be priced at $66-$79 for a 100-milligram dose, Hetero said.

India's Cipla Ltd has also received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market the drug, according to a report in Indian Express.

The virus has infected 421,765 in India and killed about 13,502 people.

Dutch police arrest dozens protesting virus restrictions

Police in The Hague arrested dozens of people after they refused to leave a protest against the Dutch government's social distancing measures put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

About a thousand protesters had gathered in the Malieveld area in The Hague, close to the Dutch seat of government, even though the rally had been banned by the municipality.

"The remaining demonstrators on the Malieveld who refused to leave have all been arrested," the police tweeted on Twitter, without saying how many people had been detained.

Dutch media said about 100 people were arrested. A witness gave a similar estimate.

Virus slowing down in UK

No new virus deaths have been recorded in Scotland or Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, according to official figures, more evidence that the spread of the virus is slowing in the UK.

The government said that 43 deaths were recorded in all settings across the UK in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s official pandemic death toll to 42,632.

The daily virus mortality figure is one of the country's lowest on record, though numbers often fall on weekends because of delays in registering deaths.

Greece reports one new death

Greece has reported one more death from the virus and 19 new confirmed new cases from a day earlier. The country's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 3,254, with 190 deaths.

Greek authorities said the median age of everyone who tested positive is 48 and 76 for those who died.

North Macedonia reaches daily record

North Macedonia reached a new daily record with 11 virus-related fatalities.

The deaths brought North Macedonia's toll in the pandemic to 233 and confirmed cases to 5,005 as of Saturday. Infections began to climb there early this month after authorities lifted movement restrictions and ended a curfew.

Health Minister Venko Filipce said in a TV interview that cases are increasing because residents ignored recommendations to avoid family gatherings, to wear masks and to maintain social distance.

UK to unveil lockdown easing plans

Britain will outline its plans to ease the lockdown this week, health minister Matt Hancock said, potentially relaxing the two-metre rule on social distancing, allowing many businesses to reopen in early July.

Many employers, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors, have said the rule that people must remain two metres apart will prevent them from being able to operate as lockdown measures are lifted.

"We're about to see another step in the plan," Hancock told BBC TV.

"This week we will announce further details of the measures we can take to relieve some of the national lockdown measures at the start of July, including on July 4."