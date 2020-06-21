Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi has died from complications linked to Covid-19, just hours before he was to be flown for treatment in Jordan, exploding fans in grief.

He had been hospitalised last week in Baghdad after testing positive for coronavirus but had checked out on Thursday after his condition improved.

But he relapsed a few hours later and was readmitted but passed away early on Sunday, the health ministry said.

In a video reportedly from his hospital bed on Saturday, Radhi could be seen struggling to breathe as medics in full protective gear try to treat him.

"Sometimes it's hard to breathe but that's normal," he could be heard telling the medical team, his voice strained.

Heroics on ground

Radhi, 56, scored what remains Iraq's only World Cup finals goal in 1986 against Belgium.

Radhi, a striker, led Iraq to victory in the Gulf Cups of 1984 and 1988 when he was voted Asian footballer of the year.

In the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, he scored against Belgium but Iraq went on to lose the match 2-1 and exited the tournament in the group stage without a point.