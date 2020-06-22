Formula One has announced an initiative aimed at tackling racism and encouraging more diversity within the series.

F1 said that "We Race As One" initiative will also address issues surrounding inequality, sustainability and the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to four F1 races being cancelled and delayed the season's start from mid-March to July.

“We want our restart to show that as a sporting community we stand united against racism and we will do more to address inequality and diversity in F1,” the statement said on Monday.

Calls for diversity in motorsports

The announcement comes after six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton said he is setting up a commission to increase diversity in motorsports.

Hamilton is the only black driver in F1. He has spoken widely about racism in recent weeks after saying he was left feeling “so much anger, sadness and disbelief” following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.