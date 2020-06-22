POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Calhanoglu shines as Milan sink Lecce 4-1
AC Milan face no problem producing goals without injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Samu Castillejo, Giacomo Bonaventura, Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao score a goal each to beat relegation-threatened Lecce 4-1.
AC Milan's Samu Castillejo, top right, celebrates with teammate Hakan Calhanoglu after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Lecce and AC Milan, at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy, Monday, June 22, 2020. / AP
By Halil Sumerkan
June 22, 2020

AC Milan have kept alive their hopes of snatching a Europa League qualifying berth after Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu had a hand in all of their goals in a 4-1 Serie A win at relegation-threatened Lecce.

The result lifted Milan, who were missing forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a calf injury, two places to seventh on 39 points from 27 games. Sixth-placed Napoli are ahead of them on goal difference. Lecce stayed 18th on 25 points as they failed to climb out of the drop zone.

"We played well against a Lecce side who preferred to wait for us. We created the space to put them in trouble. It was a good result and performance," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli, whose future has been the subject of speculation.

"Ibrahimovic is a fundamental player for us and without him we have to find other solutions."

Milan dominated the opening half with some crisp one-touch passing and Giacomo Bonaventura come close in the opening exchanges before Samuel Castillejo fired the visitors ahead in the 26th minute with his first league goal of the season.

RECOMMENDED

The Spanish winger turned in a sharp Calhanoglu cross from the right flank and Milan enjoyed a slice of good fortune 10 minutes later as Lecce centre back Biagio Meccariello had a goal disallowed for marginal offside.

The home side levelled with a Marco Mancosu penalty in the 54th minute after halftime substitute Khouma Boubacar was fouled but their joy was short-lived as Milan hit back with two goals inside three minutes.

Bonaventura restored Milan's lead barely 40 seconds later when he stabbed in a close-range rebound after Lecce keeper Gabriel parried Calhanoglu's shot from 20 metres.

Croatia Ante Rebic made it 3-1 after he raced clear from inside his own half as he latched on to a clever Calhanoglu pass and beat Gabriel with a clinical finish from 16 metres with his weaker right foot.

Second half substitute Rafael Leao added the fourth in the 72nd minute with a diving close-range header after Calhanoglu released Andrea Conti and the right back delivered an inch-perfect cross from his flank.

SOURCE:Reuters
