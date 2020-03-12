Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared on Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

But what does that mean?

Pandemics are different from epidemics. The former is confined to a certain community, while the latter is defined as the global spread of a new disease driven by new influenza strains that “are able to infect people easily and spread from person to person in an efficient and sustained way”.

According to the WHO: “Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this virus.”

Ghebreyesus also said: “it doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do.”

The term pandemic should not be used carelessly unless the world is truly threatened by it. If misused, the word carries enough weight to trigger panic, unsettle markets and throw the entire global economy into disarray.

In 2009, H1N1’s declaration as a pandemic sparked exaggerated panic and caused government overspending on antiviral medications.