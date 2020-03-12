The flame for the Tokyo Olympics was lit on Thursday at the birthplace of the ancient games in a pared-down ceremony because of the coronavirus.

Standing in front of the ruined Temple of Hera in ancient Olympia, a Greek actress playing the part of a pagan priestess used a concave mirror to focus the sun's rays on a silver torch, causing fire to spurt forth.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach noted the “difficult circumstances” created by the virus outbreak, but stressed the IOC's commitment to the success of the Tokyo Games.

“Nineteen weeks before the opening ceremony, we are strengthened in this commitment by the many authorities and sports organisations around the world which are taking so many significant measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Bach said.

The IOC has stressed that the July 24-August 9 games will go ahead as planned — even as sports events in various countries are being curtailed or held without spectators — and urged all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympics.

Addressing an unusually small crowd of officials in Ancient Olympia because of virus control measures, Bach extolled Tokyo organisers' “excellent" preparations for the 2020 Games, as well as their “incredible efficiency, effectiveness and enthusiasm.”

“We are grateful to the Japanese people who are embracing these games with such enthusiasm,” Bach said. “Our Japanese friends are interpreting the noble mission of the Olympic Games in an outstanding way.”

After a weeklong relay through Greece, the flame will be delivered to Tokyo organising officials on March 19 at a ceremony in the rebuilt ancient stadium in Athens, where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.