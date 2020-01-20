At least three Iraqi protesters were killed on Monday in Baghdad's Tayaran Square after security forces used tear gas and live ammunition, security and medical sources.

One protester was shot by a live bullet in the head, while the second was hit by a tear gas canister, the sources said. Both succumbed to their wounds in the hospital, they added.

In Baghdad's Tayaran Square overnight, protesters threw petrol bombs and stones at police who responded with tear gas and stun grenades, Reuters witnesses said.

Elsewhere in southern Iraq, hundreds of protesters burned tyres and blocked main roads in several cities, including Nassiriya, Kerbala and Amara.

They say Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has not fulfilled promises including naming a new government acceptable to Iraqis.

"They [security forces] should stop shooting and aiming, who are they and who are we? Both sides are Iraqis. So why are you killing your brothers?" said one woman protester in Baghdad who declined to give her name.