CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
"Terry passed away after a long, extremely brave but always good-humoured battle with a rare form of dementia," his family says.
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Terry Jones poses next to "the parking meter from hell" before an interview with Reuters at Sao Luis theatre in Lisbon, January 10, 2008. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
January 22, 2020

Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. He had been suffering from dementia.

Jones's agent said he died on Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good-humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman, and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python's Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionise British comedy.

The show rewrote the rules of comedy with surreal sketches, characters, and catchphrases, in 1969.

RECOMMENDED

Jones appeared in the troupe's TV series and films including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “The Life of Brian.”

In 2016 he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Jones's wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said, “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, TV programs, poems, and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath,” they said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman