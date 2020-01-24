Caroline Wozniacki's glittering tennis career ended in tears at the Australian Open on Friday when she was dumped out by lower-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

The Danish former world number one, who announced in December that this would be her final tournament, lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the third round.

The unseeded 29-year-old brings the curtain down on a career that saw her win 30 WTA titles, with her sole Grand Slam triumph coming in 2018 at Melbourne Park.

"Only fitting that my last match was a three-setter, a grinder and I finished my career with a forehand error," said Wozniacki, as she choked back tears.