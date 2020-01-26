Ons Jabeur hopes her success at the Australian Open will inspire other players from her region after the Tunisian became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday.

The 25-year-old dazzled the crowd at Margaret Court Arena with her variety and power, striking 29 winners to defeat China's Wang Qiang 7-6(4) 6-1 in the 77-minute contest.

"(I am) trying to inspire many young generation back home either in Tunisia or the Arabic world, especially in Africa, which is amazing," she said.

"It's not impossible. I made it."

Jabeur, who sent former world number one Caroline Wozniacki into retirement in the previous round, described herself as a "100% Tunisian product" having turned down opportunities to train abroad to continue developing her game at home.

"I got a lot of offers to go to college in the US -- wasn't really an option for me," said Jabeur, who is ranked 78th in the world.

"I wanted to really go pro directly. I knew if I play in college, I cannot play professional tournaments.

"We don't have much experience in Tunisia.