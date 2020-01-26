The Paris Opera reopened on Saturday night after weeks of strike action against the French government's pension reforms that have cost the arts organisation millions of euros in ticketing losses.

Dancers and musicians have been striking alongside public sector workers to oppose the government's plan to scrap more than 40 separate pension schemes and replace them with a single points-based system.

More than 70 shows have been cancelled since December at a loss of nearly $16.5 million (15 million euros) -- greater than the state's annual contribution to the Opera pension fund.

But on Saturday night, its Bastille venue opened its doors for the Tales of Hoffman.

"To preserve the economic integrity of the Opera, we have made the decision to go ahead with the performance this evening, but we remain mobilised for the withdrawal of this bill," said a union representative at the start of the performance, in a statement recorded by a spectator and posted on Twitter.

It is unclear whether other planned performances will now go ahead.