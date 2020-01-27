The 2019 novel coronavirus –– a virus similar to the SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome) pathogen –– has claimed more than 80 lives in China and infected thousands there and outside the country, despite unprecedented quarantines and travel lockdowns.

Here's what you need to know about the disease, also called the 2019-nCoV.

Did the virus spread from bats?

Videos of a woman eating soup with a whole bat seen in the bowl went viral last week, giving rise to the idea the new virus came from the winged mammals.

This coronavirus may have originated in bats, according to genetic analysis, but researchers say there could have been an "intermediate host" in the transmission to humans. One study in the Journal of Medical Virology suggests the coronavirus transferred from bats to snakes before it mutated further to infect humans.

No one is certain yet how the cold-blooded snakes passed on the disease to humans.

Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, says the virus likely came from "wild animals at a seafood market" in central China's Wuhan city. Wuhan is considered ground zero of the novel coronavirus, from where it spread to nearly 3,000 confirmed cases nationwide.

However, scientists argue a new study suggests the virus may have come into the Wuhan market, infected a cluster in the market, before it spread from that cluster to other places.

The market –– now shut –– offered a range of exotic wildlife for sale, including live foxes, crocodiles, wolf pups, giant salamanders, snakes, rats, peacocks, porcupines, and camel meat. More investigation would be needed from samples from the market before conclusive answers on zoonosis.

SARS was linked to the Chinese consumption of civet meat.

How do you know if you have the virus?

The new virus comes from a large family of what are known as coronaviruses, some causing nothing worse than a cold.

WHO says the common signs of the novel coronavirus include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In other words, it could present as a seasonal allergy or a regular cough.

Based on a study of 41 early-detected cases, patients did not present with runny noses, sneezing or sore throats.

Some of the new virus' symptoms resemble those of SARS, the Chinese scientists reported in The Lancet.

"There are some important differences," Bin Lao, the lead author of a Lancet study says.

The new virus did not cause stomach problems such as diarrhoea, which hit 20-25 percent of SARS patients.

In more severe cases, the new coronavirus can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

All patients studied developed pneumonia, most had a fever, three-quarters of them were coughing and more than half had trouble breathing.

The average age of the 41 patients studied was 49, most of them having visited Wuhan market, identified as the source of the outbreak. Nearly a third of them had serious breathing difficulties and six of them died.

All this gives us a preliminary sketch of the new virus, even if one has to be cautious about drawing conclusions based on such a small sample.

The study is all the more important because a current epidemic of flu, which has similar symptoms, has made isolating patients of the new virus difficult.

According to Arnaud Fontanet, head of the department of epidemiology at the Institut Pasteur in Paris, the new strain is the seventh known type of coronavirus that humans can contract.

Fontanet says the current virus strain is 80 percent genetically identical to SARS, which also causes severe breathing problems.

How is it spreading so far and so fast?

The incubation period –– the time between when a person first contracts a virus and when the symptoms first show –– for the new virus is thought two weeks. Chinese scientists said the virus is contagious even if the infected person has not started showing any symptoms.