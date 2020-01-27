POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Glass frogs reappear in Bolivia after 18 years
Experts will try to encourage the frogs to breed as part of a conservation strategy.
Glass frogs reappear in Bolivia after 18 years
Handout picture released by Bolivia's Natural History Museum "Alcide d'Orbigny" on January 27, 2020, showing one of three 'glass frogs', found on January 8, at the Sehuencas National Park, some 120 km east from Cochabamba, Bolivia. / AFP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
January 27, 2020

A rare species of frog native to the eastern slopes of the Bolivian Andes has been spotted in the South American country for the first time in 18 years, the investigation team that made the discovery told AFP.

The Bolivian Cochran frog is notable for its transparent belly, leading to its nickname, the "glass frog".

"The rediscovery of this species fills us with a ray of hope for the future of the glass frogs –– one of the most charismatic amphibians in the world –– but also for other species," said investigation team members Rodrigo Aguayo and Oliver Quinteros, from the Natural History Museum "Alcide d'Orbigny", and Rene Carpio of the San Simon University in Cochabamba.

The team came across the frogs on January 8 during a mission to rescue reptiles and amphibians threatened by a hydroelectric project in the Carrasco National Park to the east of Cochabamba, the fourth largest city in Bolivia.

Glass frogs are tiny, measuring only 0.7-0.9 inches (19-24 millimeters) and weighing just 2.5-2.8 ounces (70-80 grams). They can be found in the departments of La Paz (west), Cochabamba, Santa Cruz (east) and Chuquisaca (southeast).

Some frogs' hearts and digestive tracts can be seen through their transparent bellies.

RECOMMENDED

Those found in the Carrasco National Park had a transparent belly with a "white chest. The bones and vocal sac of the males are dark green," the team said.

The three frogs found were taken to the K'ayra amphibian conservation center at the Alcide d'Orbigny museum.

Experts will try to encourage the frogs to breed as part of a conservation strategy.

The K'ayra Center is also home to a pair of Sehuenca water frogs, known as Romeo and Juliet, that scientists have been trying to convince to mate to help preserve their critically endangered species.

Their attempts have so far been in vain.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say