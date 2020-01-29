Roman Polanski's new film "An Officer and a Spy" topped the list of nominations on Wednesday for the "French Oscars," sparking outrage from feminists.

The controversial director has been wanted in the US for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl since 1978 and is persona non grata in Hollywood.

His period drama about the Dreyfus affair, which rocked France at the turn of the 20th century, is in line for 12 Cesars, the French equivalent of the Oscars.

The head of the French film academy Alain Terzian said it "should not take moral positions" about giving awards.

But their choice was condemned by the French equality minister, feminist groups and some film critics.

"If rape was an art, give all the Cesars to Polanski," tweeted the French women's group, Osez le feminisme (Dare to Be Feminist).

"By celebrating a fugitive rapist and child sex criminal, we silence the victims," it added, urging supporters to demonstrate outside the awards ceremony on February 28.

Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa was equally scathing. "What message are they trying to send?" she told French radio.

"Clearly the French film industry has a way to go when it comes to sexist and sexual violence," she added.

"I don't think they respect women and particularly victims who have spoken out."

Cinemas picketed

British film critic Caspar Salmon was also biting in his criticism.

"The Cesar awards are literally inviting an actor who was a victim of sexual assault by a director when she was a child (Adele Haenel), and a director who sexually abused a child (Roman Polanski), to be in the same room together for a big celebration of film."

Haenel, who was nominated for best actress for her performance in "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," touched a nerve last year by telling how she was sexually harassed from the age of 12 on her first film.

French director Christophe Ruggia was charged with sexual assault on a minor earlier this month.