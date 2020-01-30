Novak Djokovic beat an injured Roger Federer in straight sets to reach his eighth Australian Open final as unheralded American Sofia Kenin stunned top seed Ashleigh Barty to end home hopes on Thursday.

Djokovic twice fought back from a break down in the first set and after dominating the tie-breaker he never looked back, winning 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-3 as Federer, who needed a medical time-out, faded.

"Respect to Roger for coming out tonight," said the Serb, who is closing on his 17th Major title. "He was obviously hurt. He wasn't even close to his best in terms of movement."

Djokovic, who has never lost a Melbourne semi-final or final, will now play the winner of Friday's clash between Dominic Thiem — who shocked world number one Rafael Nadal on Wednesday — and Alexander Zverev.

In the women's competition, Kenin, 21, upset Australia's Barty and Garbine Muguruza downed Wimbledon champion Simona Halep to join the American in Saturday's final.

Federer was hampered by a groin injury in his five-set quarter-final with Tennys Sandgren, and rumours swirled that he might pull out of the semi-final.

The 38-year-old Swiss, a six-time champion at Melbourne Park, was cleared by a scan but he took the court rating his chances at only "three percent" against Djokovic.

"I was playing with nothing to lose," Federer said, adding, "Today was horrible, to go through what I did.

"Nice entrance, nice send-off, and in between is one to forget because you know you have a three percent chance to win."