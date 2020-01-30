Tamara de Lempicka’s “Portrait de Marjorie Ferry” is expected to fetch up to 12 million pounds ($16 million) when it comes up for auction in London next week.

The painting was commissioned in 1932 by the husband of British-born cabaret star Marjorie Ferry at the height of Lempicka’s fame in Paris.

“She was very much the sort of Instagram hero of her time,” said Keith Gill from auction house Christie’s of the Polish painter who appeared on many magazine front covers.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had a female artist on the front cover of our impressionist evening sale catalogue, which we are very proud of,” Gill added.