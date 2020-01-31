It may sound more like science fiction than science fact, but researchers have created bionic jellyfish by embedding microelectronics into these ubiquitous marine invertebrates with hopes to deploy them to monitor and explore the world's oceans.

A small prosthetic enabled the jellyfish to swim three times faster and more efficiently without causing any apparent stress to the animals, which have no brain, central nervous system or pain receptors, the researchers said.

The next steps will be to test ways to control where the jellyfish go and develop tiny sensors that could perform long-term measurements of ocean conditions such as temperature, salinity, acidity, oxygen levels, nutrients and microbial communities. They even envision installing miniscule cameras.

"It's very sci-fi futuristic," said Stanford University bioengineer Nicole Xu, co-author of the research published this week in the journal Science Advances. "We could send these bionic jellyfish to different areas of the ocean to monitor signs of climate change or observe natural phenomena."

An initial goal will be deep dives because measurements at great depths are a major gap in our understanding of the oceans, added California Institute of Technology mechanical engineering professor John Dabiri, the study's other co-author.

"Basically, we'd release the bionic jellyfish at the surface, have it swim down to increasing depths, and see just how far we can get it to go down into the ocean and still make it back to the surface with data," Dabiri added.

The study involved a common type of jellyfish called moon jellyfish, with a diameter of 10-20 centimetres (4-8 inches).