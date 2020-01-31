POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Bus crash kills 14 people in Bolivia
Bolivia has a sorry record when it comes to highway safety, and crashes involving buses travelling at night are common.
Bus crash kills 14 people in Bolivia
Relatives stand near a bus that crashed in Inca Chaca, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, January 31, 2020. / Reuters
By Nurdan Erdogan
January 31, 2020

A bus missed a curve on a road near Bolivia's capital on Friday and plunged down a ravine, killing at least 14 people and injuring 19 more, officials said.

Local fire department chief Ismael Villca told Erbol radio that the bus had left the capital half an hour earlier en route to the northern town of Coripata.

It was the third serious accident of the week in Bolivia. 

RECOMMENDED

A small bus collided with a cargo truck on Tuesday, killing 14 people west of La Paz, while a bus and truck collided on a road to the Uyuni salt flats in southwestern Bolivia, killing three.

Road accidents in Bolivia are frequent and, according to a police report, are mainly due to poor visibility, irresponsibility of drivers and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Thirty-one deaths have been reported this week as a consequence of road accidents in Bolivia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East