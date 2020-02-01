The coronavirus-enforced suspension of football in China has led to Manchester United filling a void in its strike force.

Odion Ighalo joined United on loan until the end of the season in May from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua just before the January transfer window closed on Friday night.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turned to the former Watford player while scrambling to find a forward after Marcus Rashford with ruled out with a long-term injury. United had been trying to sign Josh King from Bournemouth but a deal couldn't be struck.

It is three years since Ighalo left England for China after scoring 39 goals in 100 appearances for Watford, with 20 coming in the second-tier Championship.

He was African Cup of Nations top scorer last year with five goals in Nigeria's run to third place.

“He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre forward for the short spell he’s staying with us,” Solskjaer said. “A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

The 30-year-old Ighalo , who has also played in Norway, Italy and Spain, initially moved to China in 2017 to join Changchun Yatai. Now he has to fly to northern England just as many airlines have canceled flights from China in a bid to contain a virus that can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia.

Ighalo was available because the Chinese Football Association announced that all domestic matches of the 2020 season will be postponed in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus that has claimed more than 200 lives. The Super League was due to run from Feb. 22 to Oct 31. A starting date for the new season has not yet been announced.

Already this week, United completed the signing of attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a deal that could be worth up to 80 million euros ($88 million).

“We've followed him for years, but he has grown gradually in that period as well," Solskjaer said. "More and more mature, more and more assured performances.

“He's a great leader of his team and, even with all the speculation that has been around him, probably every club in Europe linked with him, he's stayed focused and played some fantastic football for Sporting.”

United is still in contention for the four Champions League places despite an erratic season.

The team is fifth in the Premier League, six points behind Chelsea with 14 games remaining.