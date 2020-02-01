Liverpool surged 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Southampton, while Bruno Fernandes made his Manchester United debut in a goalless draw against Wolves on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah scored twice as the champions-elect equalled a Premier League record with a 20th straight home win at Anfield.

Southampton believed they should have had a penalty early in the second half when Danny Ings went down in the box against his old club, but no spot-kick was given. Liverpool went straight up the other end to take the lead through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"The game would have been going in a different direction," admitted Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"We had to change in the second half. That helped massively and when we are rolling it's difficult to stop."

Jordan Henderson doubled the European champions' lead with a smart finish on the hour mark.

Salah then produced two cool finishes in the final 20 minutes as Klopp's men took their tally of points to a remarkable 100 from the last possible 102.

Having completed his move from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, in a deal worth an initial $61.2 million (£47 million), Fernandes went straight into the starting line-up at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old midfielder delivered a composed display full of neat passing as he lined up behind United striker Anthony Martial and took the role of chief creator.

He kept Rui Patricio on his toes with a series of long-range drives, one of which the Wolves goalkeeper nearly spilt into his own net.

There was also a booking for Fernandes for pulling back Raul Jimenez in the second half of a tame clash that left sixth-placed United without a win in their last three league games.

"Bruno is a top player. It's the first game. Bruno is one of those who, when he gets it into feet, he wants players moving in front of him and we didn't," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"We've played so many games in the past few months the players are down to the bare bones. Energy levels are down and we need a break."

Leicester and Chelsea consolidated their places in the top four in a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.