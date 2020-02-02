CULTURE
5 MIN READ
Joker leads the pack at Bafta awards
The psychological thriller "Joker", with Joaquin Phoenix in the Batman villain title role, leads the way with 11 nominations, followed by crime flick "The Irishman" and comedy-drama "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
Joker leads the pack at Bafta awards
Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker." / AP
By Gizem Taşkın
February 2, 2020

The hit film "Joker" leads the nominations for Sunday's Bafta awards but "1917" is hotly tipped for best film at the last major prize ceremony before the Oscars.

Hollywood stars will pack the Royal Albert Hall in London for the glitzy bash, where Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are tipped to scoop the main acting awards.

The psychological thriller "Joker", with Phoenix in the Batman villain title role, leads the way with 11 nominations, followed by crime flick "The Irishman" and comedy-drama "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

However, Sam Mendes' World War I epic "1917", which has nine nominations, is the favourite to win the best film and best director categories.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' 73rd annual movie awards could indicate which way the Oscars might go in Los Angeles on February 9.

Last year, Bafta gave the best acting prizes to Rami Malek and Olivia Colman; Alfonso Cuaron won best director, and Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor -- honours all replicated at the Academy Awards.

Diversity row

This year's Baftas have faced some criticism for lacking ethnic diversity among the acting categories' nominees, all 18 of whom are white.

Andrew Onwubolu, known as Rapman, the director of the critically acclaimed gang drama "Blue Story", said "the lack of black faces is ridiculous".

Fellow director Nadia Latif called the nominations "beyond a joke", saying: "This industry does not welcome or want us and does not think we are good enough."

The British academy said it would review its voting system in time for next year's awards.

The winners and nominees in most categories are voted for by the 6,500 members, who are industry professionals and creatives from around the world.

In previous years, senior Bafta figures said the awards could only reflect the cinema industry's output.

"It's infuriating. We can't make the industry do something; all we can do is encourage," said Bafta film committee chairman Marc Samuelson.

Top five

At this year's British event, the same five movies fill the best film and best director nominations.

RECOMMENDED

Joining "1917" and Mendes are "Joker" (Todd Phillips); South Korean comedy thriller "Parasite" (Bong Joon-ho); "The Irishman" (Martin Scorsese), and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino.

In the best actor category, Phoenix is up against Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), Adam Driver ("Marriage Story"), Taron Egerton ("Rocketman") and Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes").

The best actress nominees are Zellweger for her turn as Judy Garland in "Judy", Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women") and Charlize Theron ("Bombshell").

Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt are vying for the best supporting actor BAFTA.

The best supporting actress gong will be disputed between Johansson for the six-times nominated "Jojo Rabbit", Laura Dern, Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie.

Kennedy, Serkis honoured

The ceremony will be hosted by TV chat show presenter Graham Norton.

Prince William and his wife Kate are due to add some royal glamour in his 10th year as Bafta president.

The prince is due to present the Academy Fellowship, its highest accolade, to American producer Kathleen Kennedy, the boss of Lucasfilm.

She has been behind some of the biggest-grossing movies ever, including the Star Wars sequels, "Jurassic Park", "E. T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and the "Back to the Future" trilogy.

Previous fellowship recipients include Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg and Anthony Hopkins.

Meanwhile, Andy Serkis will receive the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award for his pioneering motion-capture acting for computer-generated characters.

The 55-year-old's roles include Gollum in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, Caesar in the "Planet of the Apes" reboot, the titular gorilla in "King Kong" and Supreme Leader Snoke in two "Star Wars" sequels.

The bronze Bafta trophy is based on the tragicomic mask of ancient Greek theatre. Around 280 are hand-made each year at the New Pro Foundries in west London.

Patrick Helly, who has made them since 1978, said some get returned for repairs.

"In one instance, we were told that the Bafta had been thrown at the spouse and the Bafta was damaged, not the spouse."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East