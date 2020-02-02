The hit film "Joker" leads the nominations for Sunday's Bafta awards but "1917" is hotly tipped for best film at the last major prize ceremony before the Oscars.

Hollywood stars will pack the Royal Albert Hall in London for the glitzy bash, where Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are tipped to scoop the main acting awards.

The psychological thriller "Joker", with Phoenix in the Batman villain title role, leads the way with 11 nominations, followed by crime flick "The Irishman" and comedy-drama "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

However, Sam Mendes' World War I epic "1917", which has nine nominations, is the favourite to win the best film and best director categories.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' 73rd annual movie awards could indicate which way the Oscars might go in Los Angeles on February 9.

Last year, Bafta gave the best acting prizes to Rami Malek and Olivia Colman; Alfonso Cuaron won best director, and Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor -- honours all replicated at the Academy Awards.

Diversity row

This year's Baftas have faced some criticism for lacking ethnic diversity among the acting categories' nominees, all 18 of whom are white.

Andrew Onwubolu, known as Rapman, the director of the critically acclaimed gang drama "Blue Story", said "the lack of black faces is ridiculous".

Fellow director Nadia Latif called the nominations "beyond a joke", saying: "This industry does not welcome or want us and does not think we are good enough."

The British academy said it would review its voting system in time for next year's awards.

The winners and nominees in most categories are voted for by the 6,500 members, who are industry professionals and creatives from around the world.

In previous years, senior Bafta figures said the awards could only reflect the cinema industry's output.

"It's infuriating. We can't make the industry do something; all we can do is encourage," said Bafta film committee chairman Marc Samuelson.

Top five

At this year's British event, the same five movies fill the best film and best director nominations.