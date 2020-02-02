Novak Djokovic was looking weary and worn down. He trailed Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final – miscues mounting, deficit growing.

Djokovic did what he does, though. He refused to lose, waited for a chance to pounce and found his best tennis when absolutely necessary.

Regaining his stamina and strokes, Djokovic came back to edge Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 Sunday night for an eighth Australian Open title, second in a row, and 17th Grand Slam trophy overall.

"Definitely my favourite court, my favourite stadium in the world," Djokovic told the crowd at Rod Laver Arena during the trophy presentation.

Djokovic's replaces Nadal as No 1

This victory improved Djokovic's combined record in semifinals and finals in that stadium to 16-0 and means he will return to No 1 in the rankings, replacing Rafael Nadal in that spot.

No other man in the history of tennis has won this hard-court tournament more than six times. Only Roger Federer, with 20, and Nadal, with 19, have won more men's Grand Slam singles trophies than Djokovic.

"Amazing achievement. Unreal what you're doing throughout all these years," said the fifth-seeded Thiem, who is 0-3 in major finals.

"You and also two other guys, I think you brought men's tennis to a completely new level. I'm proud and happy I can compete in these times and this period of tennis. I fell a little bit short today, but I hope I can get, soon, revenge."

Australia wildfires

Both finalists spoke about the devastating wildfires that have killed dozens of people and millions of animals around Australia. Djokovic also mentioned the recent deaths of NBA star Kobe Bryant and one of his daughters in a helicopter crash.

Addressing Thiem, Djokovic told him: "It wasn't meant to be tonight. Tough luck... You were very close to win it and you definitely have a lot more time in your career. I am sure you will definitely get one of the Grand Slam trophies. More than one."

A little more than six months after saving a pair of championship points against Federer en route to winning a five-set Wimbledon final, Djokovic again showed that he can't ever be counted out.

It did not come easily this time for Djokovic, a 32-year-old from Serbia. He lost six games in a row in one stretch to Thiem, who plays a similar game and eliminated Nadal in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic was down two sets to one. He was visited by a doctor and trainer in the third set and, desperate to hydrate, guzzled bottles of water and energy drink. He lectured the chair umpire about time violations.

This was not the dominant Djokovic who made a hard-to-believe total of nine unforced errors during his straight-set triumph over Nadal in the final a year ago. Djokovic eclipsed that total in the first set alone Sunday and finished with 57.

It was a physical test offering plenty of entertaining exchanges, with 61 points lasting at least nine shots apiece.