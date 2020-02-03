POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Comeback masters Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought
With the Chiefs trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered three touchdown drives in just over five minutes, hitting Travis Kelce and Damien Williams with short touchdown passes to take the lead.
Comeback masters Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought
Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating San Francisco 49ers in final of their Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, US - February 2, 2020. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
February 3, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to write a breathtaking finish to the National Football League's 100th season.

With the Chiefs trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered three touchdown drives in just over five minutes, hitting Travis Kelce and Damien Williams with short touchdown passes to take the lead.

Williams then raced 38 yards for the clinching score, sparking wild celebration for long-suffering Chiefs fans who had not seen their team hoist the Lombardi trophy since their victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

San Francisco had looked well on their way to a first Super Bowl in 25 years, holding a 10-point advantage and with time running down, but few leads are ever safe from Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense.

RECOMMENDED

In the divisional playoffs, the Chiefs fought back from 24-0 down to beat the Houston Texans and then erased a 10-0 Tennessee Titans advantage in the AFC championship.

The 24-year-old Mahomes becomes the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl adding to his credentials as the NFL's next superstar.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who had more career regular-season wins (207) than any coach without a Super Bowl, finally got the elusive championship. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East