The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday it has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a public hearing on its case for Russia's exclusion from international sporting competitions.

At stake in the hearing will be the fate of Russian athletes hoping to compete in such events as this year's Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and 2022 football World Cup.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli said his group made the formal request for a public forum to resolve the dispute would ensure the world hears the case from both sides and understands how punishment, if any, is administered.

"WADA's investigations on Russia, and this latest case of non-compliance, have generated huge interest around the world," Niggli said.

"It is WADA's view – and that of many of our stakeholders – that this dispute at CAS should be held in a public forum to ensure that everybody understands the process and hears the arguments."

WADA sent its case against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to CAS, the world's highest sports court, last month.