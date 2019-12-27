CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Ancient Mayan palace discovered in eastern Mexico
The remains of the six-meter high building suggest the palace was inhabited for two long periods between 600-1050 A.D., the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said in a statement.
Ancient Mayan palace discovered in eastern Mexico
An archeologist works cleaning the stucco of the Temple of the U, located in the archaelogy area of Kuluba, in Tizimin, Yucatan state, Mexico in this handout photograph released to Reuters by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) on December 24, 2019 / Reuters
By Nurdan Erdogan
December 27, 2019

Archaeologists have discovered a large palace likely used by the Mayan elite more than 1,000 years ago in the ancient city of Kuluba, near the modern-day tourist hot spot of Cancun in eastern Mexico, Mexican anthropology officials said.

The remains of the six-metre high building, 55 metres long and 15 metres wide suggest the palace was inhabited for two long periods between 600-1050 AD, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said in a statement.

The Mayan civilization reached its peak between 250 and 900 AD when it ruled large swaths of what is now southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize and Honduras.

The palace was discovered in the east of the Kuluba archaeological zone, a key pre-Hispanic site in Mexico’s Yucatan state.

“This work is the beginning, we’ve barely begun uncovering one of the most voluminous structures on the site,” archaeologist Alfredo Barrera said in a video shared by INAH.

RECOMMENDED

Kuluba had important ties with the Maya cities of Ek’ Balam and more crucially, Chichen Itza, falling under its influence and becoming part of its network of trade and territory.

Along with the palace, Mexican experts are exploring four other structures in the area known as “Group C” in Kuluba’s central square, including an altar, remnants of two residential buildings and a round structure believed to be an oven.

Conservationists are exploring reforesting parts of Kuluba to protect the historical site from wind and sun damage, INAH said.

The site should be opened to the public in the medium term, the institute added.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks