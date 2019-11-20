Pop newcomer Lizzo led the Grammy nominations on Wednesday with eight nods, followed by 17-year-old alt-pop sensation Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X with six apiece.

Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X scored nods for the top awards — album and record of the year, as well as best new artist.

The trio will compete in the album of the year race with Bon Iver, Lana del Rey, Ariana Grande, Vampire Weekend and HER.

The three artists have enjoyed a break-out year with hits like "Truth Hurts" (Lizzo), "Bad Guy" (Eilish) and "Old Town Road" (Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus).