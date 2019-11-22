POLITICS
Decision by WADA group puts Russia’s Olympic future in peril
The World Anti-Doping Agency has recommended that Russia be declared noncompliant, setting up a showdown for Olympic eligibility.
In this file photo taken on November 7, 2019 outgoing WADA president Sir Craig Reedie is seen during a conference of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Katowice, Poland. / AFP
By Neslihan Birtek
November 22, 2019

World anti-doping regulators are recommending Russia be declared noncompliant again, setting up a showdown that could make the country ineligible for next summer’s Olympics.

The World Anti-Doping Agency announced on Friday that its compliance and review committee made the recommendation after reviewing a case involving manipulated data from the Moscow anti-doping lab that was being used to prosecute cases.

The WADA executive committee will discuss the recommendation at a meeting December 9, and if it agrees, it will set in motion a process that could end with Russia being booted from the Tokyo Games.

Under new rules created in the aftermath of the Russian doping scandal that marred the Sochi Olympics in 2014, the Russians could appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The International Olympic Committee would have to abide by the decisions from WADA or the court, though its president, Thomas Bach, said earlier this week he was not in favour of a total ban.

SOURCE:AP
