Music executive Scooter Braun on Friday said his family had received "numerous death threats" over a feud with singer Taylor Swift, and appealed to her to make peace.

Braun, who earlier this year bought the Big Machine Group record label where Swift recorded her first six albums, issued a public plea to the singer after she said the label had refused permission for her to perform her old hits at Sunday's American Music Awards (AMA) show.

Swift last week urged her 122 million Instagram fans to let Braun and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta "know how you feel about this."

In an Instagram post addressed to Swift, Braun wrote that since Swift's statements "there have been numerous death threats against my family." He attached one threat made on Twitter.

He said he returned to his Los Angeles home on Thursday "to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children."

"I assume this was not your intention but it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways," Braun wrote.