CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Music manager asks for resolution with Taylor Swift following death threats
In an Instagram post addressed to Swift, Braun wrote that since Swift's statements "there have been numerous death threats against my family."
Music manager asks for resolution with Taylor Swift following death threats
Music manager Scooter Braun attends the 10th anniversary Pencils of Promise gala at the Duggal Greenhouse on October 24, 2018, in New York. / AP
By Rabiya Altın
November 22, 2019

Music executive Scooter Braun on Friday said his family had received "numerous death threats" over a feud with singer Taylor Swift, and appealed to her to make peace.

Braun, who earlier this year bought the Big Machine Group record label where Swift recorded her first six albums, issued a public plea to the singer after she said the label had refused permission for her to perform her old hits at Sunday's American Music Awards (AMA) show.

Swift last week urged her 122 million Instagram fans to let Braun and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta "know how you feel about this."

In an Instagram post addressed to Swift, Braun wrote that since Swift's statements "there have been numerous death threats against my family." He attached one threat made on Twitter.

He said he returned to his Los Angeles home on Thursday "to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children."

"I assume this was not your intention but it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways," Braun wrote.

RECOMMENDED

Braun said after six months of fruitless attempts behind the scenes to mend their relationship, he felt he had no choice "than to publicly ask for us to come together and try to find a resolution. I have tried repeatedly through your representatives to achieve a solution but unfortunately here we are."

Swift and her representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

Braun said Swift could perform "any song you would like at the AMAs. I have never and would never say otherwise. You do not need anyone's permission to do so legally but I am stating it here clearly and publicly so there is no more debate or confusion."

Swift, 29, is due to receive an artist of the decade award at Sunday's AMA show in Los Angeles. She is nominated for five other awards, including artist of the year and best pop album for her new release "Lover."

Swift signed with Big Machine at age 15, recording some of her biggest hits including "Shake it Off," and "You Belong With Me," but left in 2018 for Universal Music Group, a unit of France's Vivendi. Big Machine owns the master recordings of her back catalog.

In June, Swift tweeted that she was "sad and grossed out" by the purchase of the independent label by Braun, who also manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. She also accused Braun of bullying her in the past.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash