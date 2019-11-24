Jose Mourinho began life as Tottenham Hotspur manager with a 3-2 victory at West Ham United on Saturday, while Premier League pacesetters Liverpool won to remain eight points clear and defending champions Manchester City also took three points.

The use of VAR continued to be a major talking point, however, having a say in Liverpool's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace and second-placed Leicester City's 2-0 triumph at Brighton & Hove Albion. Manchester City fought back to beat Chelsea 2-1.

Liverpool has 37 points from 13 games, with their unbeaten Premier League run now stretching to 30 games going back to last season, with Leicester on 29, City with 28 and Chelsea 26.

Norwich City, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers all won away but Southampton was denied victory by a 96th-minute Arsenal equaliser from Alexandre Lacazette in a 2-2 draw.

That result will pile more pressure on manager Unai Emery, particularly after Mourinho's winning start at rivals Spurs produced their first success on the road in 10 months.

The 56-year-old Portuguese head coach's new side should really have romped home after strikes by Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane, whose 175th goal for the north London club moved him up to third on their all-time scorers' list.

Mourinho chose to highlight the contribution of midfielder Dele Alli, who produced an outrageous piece of skill in the lead-up to Spurs' second goal by somehow scooping the ball down the line to Son when it had appeared out of play.

"(Alli's) too good to not be one of the best players in the world and not playing with the national team (England)," said Mourinho, who hugged the midfielder warmly as he left the field.

But Mourinho admitted he was disappointed with the way Tottenham leaked two late goals, a familiar failing from a side who have kept one clean sheet in the league all season.

"I was really happy before we conceded the two goals, we were playing well, bringing to the game things we had tried in training," said 56-year-old Mourinho.

Spurs are ninth on 17 points with West Ham 16th on 13.

Late winner

Liverpool grabbed another late winner through Roberto Firmino at Selhurst Park against a spirited Palace side who were controversially denied an opener from James Tomkins after VAR spotted a push on defender Dejan Lovren.