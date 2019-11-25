CULTURE
K-Pop star Goo Hara found dead at her Seoul home
Police said an acquaintance found the 28-year-old dead at her home in southern Seoul and reported it to authorities. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.
This photo taken by Yonhap News Agency on July 24, 2018 shows K-pop star Goo Hara looking on in Seoul. / AFP
November 25, 2019

K-pop star and TV celebrity Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday, police said.

Police said an acquaintance found the 28-year-old dead at her home in southern Seoul and reported it to authorities.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Police refused to provide further details.

Goo made her debut in 2008 as a member of the girl group Kara, which had big followings in South Korea, Japan and other Asian countries. She later worked as a solo artist and appeared on many TV shows.

In May, Goo was reportedly found unconscious at her home and was hospitalised.

She was embroiled last year in public disputes with an ex-boyfriend who claimed to be assaulted by her. Goo accused the man of having threatened to circulate a sex video of her. The case made her the subject of tabloid fodder and malicious online messages.

In October, another K-pop star and actress, Sulli, was found dead at her home near Seoul. The 25-year-old was known for her feminist voice and outspokenness that was rare among female entertainers in deeply conservative South Korea. Before her death, she appeared in a TV show and spoke out against online backlash she received over her lifestyle.

The singer had posted a tearful message on her Instagram shortly after Sulli's death, grieving the passing of her friend.

In messages posted on social media, fans mourned Goo's death, with one writing: "I hope you have a good sleep in heaven without any worries."

After performing in Kara from 2008 to 2015, she focused on her solo career after the group broke up and had just completed a tour of Japan with her latest release.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
