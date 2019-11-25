Russian athletes should be forced to compete as neutrals at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo and other major events, a key World Anti-Doping Agency panel recommended on Monday.

WADA’s compliance review committee proposed a four-year ban on hosting major events in Russia and a ban for the same period on flying the Russian flag at major competitions.

The WADA executive committee will rule on the recommendations on December 9.

That follows a lengthy investigation into lab data handed over by Russia in January. That was part of a deal to lift a suspension of the Russian anti-doping agency, and was meant to expose past cover-ups of drug use by Russian athletes.

Instead, the WADA panel says data on hundreds of positive tests were removed.

Russia was officially banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang but allowed by the International Olympic Committee to send a 168-strong team individually under the name “Olympic Athlete from Russia.”

Those numbers were also restricted by IOC vetting of athletes’ history of drug-testing and whether they were implicated in any apparent cover-ups.

The panel’s recommendation would create a similar system lasting four years and covering not just the Tokyo Olympics but also the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and world championships in numerous sports.

The expert panel’s advice could have serious implications for European soccer body UEFA if accepted in full by WADA’s executive committee.

The recommendations include stripping Russia of sports events already awarded “unless it is legally or practically impossible to do so.”