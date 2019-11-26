Haluk Bilginer won the Best Performance by an Actor award on Monday at the 47th International Emmy Awards in New York for his performance in the TV series Sahsiyet (Persona).

"I am very happy that this award went to Turkey more than myself,” the 65-year-old actor told Anadolu Agency.

“It is very pleasing that work we do with love and admiration is appreciated by others on an international platform and crowned with an award.”