Countries have procrastinated for too long and need to begin making steep cuts to their greenhouse gas emissions immediately or risk missing agreed targets for limiting global warming, top UN officials said Tuesday.

The appeal by Inger Andersen, who heads the UN Environment Programme, and others came days before governments gather in Madrid for an annual climate change meeting.

“We need quick wins to reduce emissions as much as possible in 2020,” Andersen said, as her agency published its annual ‘emissions gap’ report showing the amount of planet-heating gases being pumped into the atmosphere hitting a new high last year, despite a near-global pledge to reduce them.

“We need to catch up on the years in which we procrastinated,” she said.

Over the coming decade, worldwide emissions of carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases will have to drop more than 7 per cent each year to stop average global temperatures from increasing by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius this century compared with pre-industrial times, the agency said. Scientists say that target – contained in the 2015 Paris climate accord – would prevent many of the more dramatic consequences of global warming.

“What we are looking at is really that emissions need to go down by 55 percent by 2030,” said John Christensen, lead author and director of the UNEP-Danish Technology Institute Partnership. He warned that CO2 levels have begun to rise again after several years of stabilisation.

“If you look at the global emissions, they are still going up,” he told journalists at a briefing in Geneva. “(Carbon dioxide) has started to increase again, and it doesn’t look too good.”

Even the less ambitious goal of capping global warming at 2C would require annual emissions cuts of 2.7 per cent between 2020 and 2030, the UNEP said.

As part of the Paris Agreement, countries agreed to review their efforts for cutting greenhouse gases by 2020.

Current national pledges would leave the world 3.2C warmer by 2100 than pre-industrial times, with dramatic consequences for life on Earth, the UN agency said, adding that getting the world back on track to 1.5C would require a fivefold increase in measures pledged so far.