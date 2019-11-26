Jose Mourinho's first home game as Tottenham Hotspur manager suffered a false-start but ended in victory as his side recovered a two-goal deficit to beat Olympiakos Piraeus 4-2 and reach the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

Olympiakos, bottom of Group B, stunned the hosts with goals by Youssef El Arabi and Ruben Sabedo inside the opening 20 minutes but Tottenham responded to sweep the Greeks aside.

Dele Alli's goal on the stroke of halftime proved crucial and two goals from Harry Kane and one from Serge Aurier after the break made sure Spurs will finish runners-up in the group.

Kane's second of the night meant he reached 20 Champions League goals in a record 24 games, hitting the mark faster than the previous best of 26 matches by Alessandro Del Piero.

Six days after Mourinho was hired following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino, the Portuguese two-time Champions League winner has already won two games and while the fans were not exactly singing his name, they went home happy.

There was little fanfare as Mourinho took his place on the Spurs bench before kick off and the mood around the stadium was flat.

Olympiakos took the lead in the fifth minute when Danny Rose's attempted clearance was gathered by El Arabi and the Moroccan cut in from the right before sending a fizzing low drive from 25 metres past Paulo Gazzaniga.

The hosts responded with Son Heung-min's glancing header producing a fine save from Jose Sa.

However, Olympiakos were livelier and sharper and Daniel Podence looked poised to make it 2-0 before Davinson Sanchez's last-ditch block.