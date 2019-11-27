CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Netflix to keep New York City’s iconic Paris Theatre open
The streaming platform on Monday announced a lease agreement to keep the Paris Theatre open for special events, screenings and theatrical releases.
Netflix to keep New York City’s iconic Paris Theatre open
The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California, October 14, 2014. / Reuters
November 27, 2019

New York City’s last surviving single-screen movie house will remain open, thanks to Netflix.

The streaming platform on Monday announced a lease agreement to keep the Paris Theatre open for special events, screenings and theatrical releases.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos says in a statement that the company is “incredibly proud to preserve this historic New York institution so it can continue to be a cinematic home for film lovers.”

RECOMMENDED

The movie house located near Central Park shuttered its doors in August and was reopened in October after Netflix announced it will screen Noah Baumbach’s new movie, Marriage Story, for a limited time.

The 581-seat venue opened in September 1948 and originally specialised in showing French films.

It is known as one of the oldest art-house cinemas in the country.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women