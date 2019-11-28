The families of some of the 39 Vietnamese people found dead in a truck in Britain buried their children on Thursday after an agonising weeks-long wait to bring their bodies home.

The remains of 16 of the 39 people found on October 23 in the town of Grays east of London were repatriated to Vietnam on Wednesday and sent on to their families.

All 31 men and eight women found in a refrigerated container in Essex last month were from Vietnam, many from rural towns that have been shaken by the tragedy.

On Thursday, villagers banded together to lay their loved ones to rest after long nights of emotional vigils for the returned.

"I'm very sad to have to bury my own son," said Vo Van Binh, whose 25-year-old child was on the ill-fated truck.

Families like his took out loans from the government to cover the cost of repatriation – $1,800 for ashes, or $2,900 for the body.

Binh opted to bring his son Vo Van Linh's body home but planned to cremate him later on Thursday.

"I wanted to bring him back in full so I could see his face one last time," he said from his bare home in Ha Tinh province surrounded by dozens of mourning family members.

Grim-faced relatives wearing white headbands – in line with Vietnam funeral customs – later loaded his casket into an ornately-decorated van to transfer him to the crematorium.