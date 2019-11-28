After serving his 5-year jail term in a Kenyan prison, Duncan Nderitu is now back at home growing maize and coffee on his three-acre plot.

Nderitu who was convicted in 2013 for handling stolen goods, is a beneficiary of a program that helps equip inmates with farming skills to enable them to become productive once they are out of prison.

"I trained on organic farming and mastered it very well. When I completed my jail term, I came back home and started practising organic farming. I turned it into a business that can help me support my family and stay away from crime so that I don't end up in prison again," said Duncan.

Duncan is also training community members on best farming practices, using the knowledge he acquired while in prison to teach others to grow food for their families and run profitable businesses.

"I was not harvesting anything from the farm but now I get a huge harvest. We are farming. What I can say is that I have seen firsthand that Duncan has reformed, and if he finds people who can support him, he will go far. He is working very hard, even the neighbours agree that he is working hard," said Beatrice Nderitu, Duncan's wife.

Kenya's government says it's working to turn prisons into rehabilitation centres rather than focusing on punishment.

The program known as RODI or Resource Oriented Development Initiative was started in 1999 by a local NGO to teach inmates about organic farming, animal husbandry and soap making.

The project is running in various prisons in the country. Over 1,300 inmates have graduated since the program began.