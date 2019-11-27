Lionel Messi scored in his 700th match for Barcelona and also set up goals for Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann as the Catalans beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday to seal a spot in the Champions League knockout stages as Group F winners.

Suarez put Barca in front at a packed and rocking Camp Nou in the 29th minute after having an earlier effort ruled out for offside before the Uruguayan set up Messi on his landmark night four minutes later.

Griezmann finished off a pass from Messi to further stretch Barca's lead in the 67th minute and get a much-needed goal for his confidence after failing to score in his previous six appearances for the club.