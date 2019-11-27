POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Messi scores in 700th match as Barca ease into last-16
Suarez put Barca in front in the 29th minute before setting up Messi on his landmark night moments later.
Messi scores in 700th match as Barca ease into last-16
Barcelona's Lionel Messi after Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - November 27, 2019. / Reuters
By Aamer Rahman
November 27, 2019

Lionel Messi scored in his 700th match for Barcelona and also set up goals for Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann as the Catalans beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday to seal a spot in the Champions League knockout stages as Group F winners.

Suarez put Barca in front at a packed and rocking Camp Nou in the 29th minute after having an earlier effort ruled out for offside before the Uruguayan set up Messi on his landmark night four minutes later.

Griezmann finished off a pass from Messi to further stretch Barca's lead in the 67th minute and get a much-needed goal for his confidence after failing to score in his previous six appearances for the club.

RECOMMENDED

Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho scored an impressive consolation strike for the Germans in the 77th minute and then forced Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to turn a shot on to the crossbar.

But the visitors' strong finish could not tarnish a therapeutic win for Barca, who had come in for scathing criticism for their recent poor displays against Leganes and Slavia Prague.

Ernesto Valverde's side top the group with 11 points from five games, Inter Milan are second on seven while Dortmund are third, also on seven, with Slavia bottom with two.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive