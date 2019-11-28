CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour 10 years after split
The burlesque-turned-girl-band, known for songs like "Don't Cha" and "When I Grow Up", will hit the stage from April in Dublin, the band says.
Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour 10 years after split
US group Pussycat Dolls performs during a German television show in Stuttgart, Germany on December 13, 2008. / AP
By Halima Mansoor
November 28, 2019

The Pussycat Dolls are reforming for a reunion tour kicking off in Dublin next year, the girl band said on Thursday.

A decade after they split, the US group – originally formed as a burlesque dance troupe and known for songs like "Don't Cha" and "When I Grow Up" – will hit the stage from April in Dublin before putting on shows around Britain.

"The stars have aligned and the Dolls are getting back together," singer Nicole Scherzinger told Britain's Heart Breakfast radio show in a joint interview with fellow band members Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Kimberley Wyatt.

"There's been unfinished business. It’s been 10 years ... we just all were ready to do it," Roberts said.

'We’ve gained life tools'

RECOMMENDED

Asked if they felt differently from when they first started, Roberts – who is also a showbusiness reporter for Heart Breakfast – said: "A lot of time has passed and ... we’ve matured, we’ve grown up, we’ve gained life tools, life experience."

The woman who first got them together, choreographer Robin Antin had long called for a reunion. Fellow member Melody Thornton, who was not present during the interview, will not be part of the touring line-up, several media outlets reported.

"We're focused on the tour right now and ... stretching," said Scherzinger, who in recent years has regularly appeared as a judge on the British talent show "The X Factor".

"We are working on new music and a lot of new surprises for the show."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive